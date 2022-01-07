Menu

Education

Pediatrician groups call for Ontario schools to reopen no later than Jan. 17

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 6:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Paediatrician talks about the mental health effects of Ontario’s latest school closures' Paediatrician talks about the mental health effects of Ontario’s latest school closures
WATCH ABOVE: In-class learning in Ontario has been delayed by at least two weeks due to the new government restrictions. Dr. Elisabeth Canisius talks about the effects on kids and why she believes in-person learning is essential.

TORONTO — Three pediatricians’ groups are urging the Ontario government to resume in-person learning no later than Jan. 17.

The Canadian Paediatric Society, the Pediatrics Section of the Ontario Medical Association and the Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario make the call in an open letter to Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

They say they understand that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is overwhelming hospitals and governments need to take action.

Read more: Parents pull children out of Ontario daycares due to COVID testing changes

But, they say, “certain decisions and measures pose a far greater risk to children and youth than the virus itself.”

The Ontario government announced on Monday that instead of resuming classes on Jan. 5 as scheduled, students would learn remotely until at least Jan. 17.

It was an about-face for the province, which had previously described school closures as a last resort.

Ontario has seen record COVID-19 case counts in recent weeks, and on Friday reported an all-time high of 2,472 COVID-19 patients in hospital.

Click to play video: 'Push in Ontario for more testing, vaccinations to slow spread of COVID' Push in Ontario for more testing, vaccinations to slow spread of COVID
Push in Ontario for more testing, vaccinations to slow spread of COVID
© 2022 The Canadian Press
