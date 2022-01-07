Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Huge police presence in Langley amid reports of fatal shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 5:43 pm
Lots of RCMP officers on scene in Langley Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
Lots of RCMP officers on scene in Langley Friday afternoon. Shane MacKichan

There is a massive police presence at 88th Avenue and 202nd Street in Langley Friday afternoon.

Read more: At least five people stabbed in downtown Vancouver fight

Yellow tape is up at a strip mall where there is a CIBC bank.

A body can be seen under a yellow tarp in the parking lot.

RCMP confirmed the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

There are unconfirmed reports there may have been a shooting but police have not confirmed this detail.

Trending Stories

A witness told Global News she heard gunshots around 2 p.m. before walking over to the mall and seeing the police, flashing lights and yellow crime scene tape.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she heard between eight and 10 shots.

There is also a smashed black SUV behind police tape.

Click to play video: 'Teen killed in overnight high-speed Langley crash' Teen killed in overnight high-speed Langley crash
Teen killed in overnight high-speed Langley crash – Nov 10, 2021

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Langley tagIHIT tagLangley RCMP tagHomicide Team tagLangley shooting tagLangley homicide tagbody found langley tagbody langley tagLangley shooting Friday tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers