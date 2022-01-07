Huge police presence in Langley amid reports of fatal shooting

There is a massive police presence at 88th Avenue and 202nd Street in Langley Friday afternoon.
Yellow tape is up at a strip mall where there is a CIBC bank.
A body can be seen under a yellow tarp in the parking lot.
RCMP confirmed the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
There are unconfirmed reports there may have been a shooting but police have not confirmed this detail.
A witness told Global News she heard gunshots around 2 p.m. before walking over to the mall and seeing the police, flashing lights and yellow crime scene tape.
She said she heard between eight and 10 shots.
There is also a smashed black SUV behind police tape.
More to come.
