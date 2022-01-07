COVID-19: Peterborough area active cases surpass 1,200 with 18 hospitalized, 4 new outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the Peterborough region surpassed a record 1,200, according to data released late Friday afternoon.

Peterborough Public Health’s COVID tracker update issued at 4:45 p.m. reported 1,201 active cases, up from 1,153 reported on Thursday and 1,111 on Wednesday. Since its update on Thursday at 4 p.m., the health unit reports 92 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A month ago on Dec. 7, the health unit reported 49 active cases in its juridisiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. Medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott noted Thursday that active cases of being reported daily are an “enormous underestimate.”

Hospitalizations

Since the pandemic was declared, 120 cases have required hospitalization — one additional case since Thursday’s update.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre Friday afternoon reported 18 current inpatients with COVID-19. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 3.1 per cent of all cases. Twenty-two of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged since Dec. 31.

Intensive care admissions make up 0.6 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

Other data on Friday:

Deaths : 32 since the pandemic began in March 2020 — the two latest deaths reported Thursday were a vaccinated woman in her 90s and an unvaccinated man in his 90s, according to Public Health Ontairo.

Since Oct. 1, charges have been laid against a total of four businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act. Rapid antigen tests: Distributed by the province this week at the following sites: Peterborough Farmers’ Market (151 Lansdowne St. W.) on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vaccination

The health unit is now posting daily updates for its vaccination data which can be found on its COVID tracker website. Of note, 302,272 doses have been administered and 80.1 per cent of eligible residents (ages 5 and up) are fully vaccinated with two doses. More than 56,000 residents have now received a third dose/booster of a vaccine.

All vaccine doses administered for residents ages 30 and up will be the Modernaa vaccine as there is currently a Pfizer vaccine shortage, the health unit reported in late December.

The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five-11. All appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Child-friendly clinics

The health unit will host two child-friendly vaccination clinics (ages five-11) this weekend at the Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Rd.) in Peterborough, running from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Appointments can be booked through the provincial booking system online at www.ontario.ca/covidvaccine or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

As of Friday’s data, approximately 45.5 per cent of school-aged children 5-11 years old have received at least one dose, the health unit reports.

While the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends an eight-week interval between first and second doses, Piggott says parents who consent can allow their child to get a second dose after 21 days.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. The hospital says demand is extremely high. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

Since its update Wednesday, the health unit has declared new outbreaks at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre (second outbreak), two more congregate living facilities and at Royal Gardens Retirement Residence. Case details are not available.

There are 10 other active outbreaks:

Unidentified congregate living facility (no. 8): Case details not made available.

Unidentified congregate living facility (no. 7): Case details not made available.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 2. Case details not made available.

Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2. Case details not made available.

Congregate living facility No. 6: Declared Dec. 29. Case details not made available.

St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29, case details not made available.

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. As of Jan, 5, the facility reported 14 confirmed cases — 13 staff (one less since Dec. 31) and one case among residents.

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the province as of Tuesday reported 10 cases among five residents and five staff.

Congregate living facility No. 5 in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 23. Details are unavailable.

Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22. The province reported “fewer than five” cases among both residents and staff.

There have been 485 cases associated with 83 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 121 cases in the past 30 days.

