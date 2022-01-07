COVID-19: N.S. reports 1 death, 6 new long-term care outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Another person has died as a result of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, the province said Friday, as it reported several new outbreaks in long-term care homes.

In a release, it said a woman in her 80s in the Central Zone has died. It is not known if she had the Omicron variant, however the release said she was hospitalized during the Omicron wave.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved one today,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release.

“We need to protect everyone from this virus. Please get vaccinated and get your booster shot as soon as you can, get tested if you feel unwell and follow public health measures to help protect yourself and your communities.”

Hers was the first death the province has seen in nearly two weeks.

There are currently 48 people in hospital, with seven in ICU. The ages of those in hospital range from 31 to 94 years old and the average age is 67. Of the 48, 44 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

However, there are many more people with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia hospitals than indicated in the release. Earlier on Friday, the vice-president of medicine for Nova Scotia health reported there are 32 “incidental” cases – people who showed up in hospital for a non-COVID-related reason, but were found to have the disease upon admission – and a further 64 who contracted COVID-19 from hospital outbreaks.

Since they are not hospitalized because of COVID-19, they are not being included in the hospitalization numbers.

Of the 48 people hospitalized for COVID-19:

Six (12.5 per cent) have had a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

25 (52.1 per cent) are vaccinated with two doses

Two (4.2 per cent) are partially vaccinated

And 15 (31.3 per cent) are unvaccinated.

“It is important to note that only 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” the release noted.

Nova Scotia also reported 678 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, based on PCR testing. Of those, 394 are in the Central Zone, 108 are in the Eastern Zone, 97 are in the Northern Zone and 79 are in the Western Zone.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 5,709 tests the previous day. There are an estimated 6,615 active cases in Nova Scotia.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, 90.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.9 per cent have received both doses. As well, 18.7 per cent have received a third dose.

Long-term care outbreaks

The province reported six new outbreaks, largely involving staff, in long-term care facilities. “Public health is working with the facilities to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place,” it said.

The outbreaks involve:

Six staff members at Blomidon Court in Wolfville

Five staff members at Orchard Court in Kentville

Two staff members and one resident at Evergreen Home for Special Care in Kentville

10 staff members and one resident at Grand View Manor in Berwick

Six staff members and three residents at Queens Manor in Liverpool

Five staff members at The Meadows in Yarmouth.

There are also additional cases in the following long-term care outbreaks:

Three staff members and two residents at Parkstone in Halifax

One staff member and two residents at Melville Gardens in Halifax

Four staff members at the Sagewood in Halifax.

Nova Scotia Health also reported additional cases related to the following outbreaks in three hospitals:

Two more patients at Cape Breton Regional Hospital in an outbreak involving fewer than five people

One more patient at Northside General Hospital in an outbreak involving fewer than 10 people

One more patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre in an outbreak involving fewer than five people.

“All patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place,” the release said.

The province renewed its state of emergency on Friday “to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.”

The order will take effect at noon on Sunday and will be extended to Jan. 23, unless the government terminates or extends it.