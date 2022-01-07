Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports 1 death, 6 new long-term care outbreaks

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 4:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia seniors struggle with isolation, loneliness during COVID-19' Nova Scotia seniors struggle with isolation, loneliness during COVID-19
As Omicron spreads, many seniors remain cut off from family and friends. But as Amber Fryday reports, there are supports to help them manage the loneliness.

Another person has died as a result of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, the province said Friday, as it reported several new outbreaks in long-term care homes.

In a release, it said a woman in her 80s in the Central Zone has died. It is not known if she had the Omicron variant, however the release said she was hospitalized during the Omicron wave.

“I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends who are grieving the loss of their loved one today,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release.

“We need to protect everyone from this virus. Please get vaccinated and get your booster shot as soon as you can, get tested if you feel unwell and follow public health measures to help protect yourself and your communities.”

Read more: N.S. health-care system at ‘breaking point’ as hundreds of workers remain off job

Story continues below advertisement

Hers was the first death the province has seen in nearly two weeks.

There are currently 48 people in hospital, with seven in ICU. The ages of those in hospital range from 31 to 94 years old and the average age is 67. Of the 48, 44 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

However, there are many more people with COVID-19 in Nova Scotia hospitals than indicated in the release. Earlier on Friday, the vice-president of medicine for Nova Scotia health reported there are 32 “incidental” cases – people who showed up in hospital for a non-COVID-related reason, but were found to have the disease upon admission – and a further 64 who contracted COVID-19 from hospital outbreaks.

Since they are not hospitalized because of COVID-19, they are not being included in the hospitalization numbers.

Of the 48 people hospitalized for COVID-19:

Trending Stories
  • Six (12.5 per cent) have had a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
  • 25 (52.1 per cent) are vaccinated with two doses
  • Two (4.2 per cent) are partially vaccinated
  • And 15 (31.3 per cent) are unvaccinated.

“It is important to note that only 10 per cent of Nova Scotians are unvaccinated,” the release noted.

Nova Scotia also reported 678 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, based on PCR testing. Of those, 394 are in the Central Zone, 108 are in the Eastern Zone, 97 are in the Northern Zone and 79 are in the Western Zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 5,709 tests the previous day. There are an estimated 6,615 active cases in Nova Scotia.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, 90.1 per cent of Nova Scotians have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 82.9 per cent have received both doses. As well, 18.7 per cent have received a third dose.

Long-term care outbreaks

The province reported six new outbreaks, largely involving staff, in long-term care facilities. “Public health is working with the facilities to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place,” it said.

The outbreaks involve:

  • Six staff members at Blomidon Court in Wolfville
  • Five staff members at Orchard Court in Kentville
  • Two staff members and one resident at Evergreen Home for Special Care in Kentville
  • 10 staff members and one resident at Grand View Manor in Berwick
  • Six staff members and three residents at Queens Manor in Liverpool
  • Five staff members at The Meadows in Yarmouth.

There are also additional cases in the following long-term care outbreaks:

  • Three staff members and two residents at Parkstone in Halifax
  • One staff member and two residents at Melville Gardens in Halifax
  • Four staff members at the Sagewood in Halifax.

Nova Scotia Health also reported additional cases related to the following outbreaks in three hospitals:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Two more patients at Cape Breton Regional Hospital in an outbreak involving fewer than five people
  • One more patient at Northside General Hospital in an outbreak involving fewer than 10 people
  • One more patient in a ward at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre in an outbreak involving fewer than five people.

“All patients are being closely monitored and other infection prevention and control measures are being put in place,” the release said.

The province renewed its state of emergency on Friday “to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.”

The order will take effect at noon on Sunday and will be extended to Jan. 23, unless the government terminates or extends it.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers