Frightful weather, stunning scenery: A collection of your B.C. winter storm photos

By Kristi Gordon Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 6:30 pm
A spotted towhee rests on a frozen branch in Chilliwack, B.C. after a bout of freezing rain on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
A spotted towhee rests on a frozen branch in Chilliwack, B.C. after a bout of freezing rain on Jan. 7, 2022. Courtesy: Rick Smith

Many residents across British Columbia’s South Coast woke up to very icy conditions Friday morning.

Between 10 and 40 millimetres of freezing rain covered the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and parts of eastern Metro Vancouver overnight, but Chilliwack and Squamish were hit the hardest.

Global News asked viewers for photos and you delivered:

111
Freezing rain leaves behind a layer of ice in need of scraping from this car in Chilliwack, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Freezing rain leaves behind a layer of ice in need of scraping from this car in Chilliwack, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022.
211
Even the Christmas lights are covered by ice after a bout of freezing rain on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Even the Christmas lights are covered by ice after a bout of freezing rain on Jan. 7, 2022.
311
Chilliwack and Squamish, B.C. were among the areas hardest-hit by freezing rain on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Chilliwack and Squamish, B.C. were among the areas hardest-hit by freezing rain on Jan. 7, 2022.
411
A beautiful close up of the ice surrounding thin branches on a Chilliwack, B.C. tree on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A beautiful close up of the ice surrounding thin branches on a Chilliwack, B.C. tree on Jan. 7, 2022.
511
A spotted towhee rests on a frozen branch in Chilliwack, B.C. after a bout of freezing rain on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A spotted towhee rests on a frozen branch in Chilliwack, B.C. after a bout of freezing rain on Jan. 7, 2022. Courtesy: Rick Smith
611
Freezing rain on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Freezing rain on Jan. 7, 2022.
711
Freezing rain coats a hummingbird feeder in Chilliwack, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Freezing rain coats a hummingbird feeder in Chilliwack, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022.
811
Cold to the touch -- ice on a branch in Squamish, B.C., seen on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Cold to the touch -- ice on a branch in Squamish, B.C., seen on Jan. 7, 2022.
911
A winter wonderland in Chilliwack, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A winter wonderland in Chilliwack, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022.
1011
Long icicles in the front yard of a Chilliwack, B.C. home on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Long icicles in the front yard of a Chilliwack, B.C. home on Jan. 7, 2022.
1111
No laundry on this ice-covered line in Chilliwack, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
No laundry on this ice-covered line in Chilliwack, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022.

Tree branches broke under the weight of the ice and caused thousands of power outages on Friday.

Temperatures warmed up in Chilliwack to about 2 C in the afternoon and began melting the ice, but that melt won’t last long. Overnight temperatures will dip to minus 1 C, so many of these areas could be dealing with ice on Saturday as well.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Freezing rain creates hazardous road conditions in Fraser Valley' Freezing rain creates hazardous road conditions in Fraser Valley
Freezing rain creates hazardous road conditions in Fraser Valley

Read more: Powerful Metro Vancouver winds bring flooding, park closures and ferry cancellations

Heavy snow also blanketed the east Fraser Valley region on Thursday and Friday. At one point, Hope reported 39 centimeters of snow on the ground.

More snow is on the way for the South Coast on Friday night through to Saturday. Two to four cm is expected across Metro Vancouver while another 15 cm could fall near Hope.

13
A vehicle covered in snow in Hope, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
A vehicle covered in snow in Hope, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022.
23
Snow fills the bed of a truck in Hope, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Snow fills the bed of a truck in Hope, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022.
33
It will take time to dig this vehicle out of a blanket of snow that covered Hope, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022. View image in gallery mode
It will take time to dig this vehicle out of a blanket of snow that covered Hope, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022.

 

