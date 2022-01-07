Frightful weather, stunning scenery: A collection of your B.C. winter storm photos

Send this page to someone via email

Many residents across British Columbia’s South Coast woke up to very icy conditions Friday morning.

Between 10 and 40 millimetres of freezing rain covered the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and parts of eastern Metro Vancouver overnight, but Chilliwack and Squamish were hit the hardest.

Global News asked viewers for photos and you delivered:

Tree branches broke under the weight of the ice and caused thousands of power outages on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures warmed up in Chilliwack to about 2 C in the afternoon and began melting the ice, but that melt won’t last long. Overnight temperatures will dip to minus 1 C, so many of these areas could be dealing with ice on Saturday as well.

1:47 Freezing rain creates hazardous road conditions in Fraser Valley Freezing rain creates hazardous road conditions in Fraser Valley

Heavy snow also blanketed the east Fraser Valley region on Thursday and Friday. At one point, Hope reported 39 centimeters of snow on the ground.

More snow is on the way for the South Coast on Friday night through to Saturday. Two to four cm is expected across Metro Vancouver while another 15 cm could fall near Hope.

1 3 View image in gallery mode A vehicle covered in snow in Hope, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022. 2 3 View image in gallery mode Snow fills the bed of a truck in Hope, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022. 3 3 View image in gallery mode It will take time to dig this vehicle out of a blanket of snow that covered Hope, B.C. on Jan. 7, 2022.

Advertisement