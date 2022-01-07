Frightful weather, stunning scenery: A collection of your B.C. winter storm photos

Many residents across British Columbia’s South Coast woke up to very icy conditions Friday morning.
Between 10 and 40 millimetres of freezing rain covered the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and parts of eastern Metro Vancouver overnight, but Chilliwack and Squamish were hit the hardest.
Global News asked viewers for photos and you delivered:
111
211
311
411
511
611
Story continues below advertisement
711
811
911
1011
1111
Tree branches broke under the weight of the ice and caused thousands of power outages on Friday.
Story continues below advertisement
Temperatures warmed up in Chilliwack to about 2 C in the afternoon and began melting the ice, but that melt won’t last long. Overnight temperatures will dip to minus 1 C, so many of these areas could be dealing with ice on Saturday as well.
Comments