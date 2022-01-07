Highway 97 south of Vernon closed because of road conditions, traffic incidents: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Several travel advisories and closures are in place for highways throughout B.C.’s Southern Interior.

In the Okanagan, Highway 97 was closed on Friday morning, with police stating there are several traffic incidents south of Vernon, including a jack-knifed semi.

“Due to incredibly poor road conditions, Highway 97 between College Way and Bailey Road is fully closed to traffic in both directions,” said Vernon RCMP.

“An alternate route has been established and all traffic is being directed to use Mission and Commonage Road. It is unknown how long the closure will last and updates will be provided once available.”

According to B.C. Ambulance, one person in a crash was treated for minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

In a press release, the City of Vernon said road cleanup continues on roads and highways in the North Okanagan, following another major dump of snow.

As of 10:28 a.m. on January 7, RCMP have confirmed that Highway 97 between College Way and Bailey Road is fully closed to traffic in both directions, due to very poor winter road conditions and multiple vehicle collisions. Read more here: https://t.co/FlmuaDXgSS — City of Vernon (@CityofVernon) January 7, 2022

“Roads throughout the entire region are reported as having compact snow with icy sections and motorists are encouraged to avoid travel if possible,” said the city.

“Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP are currently on scene of multiple vehicle collisions on Highway 97 south of Vernon. Firefighters have reported that multiple vehicles have left the roadway and are in the ditch. Some vehicles, including large trucks, have also become stuck in the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

Along the Trans-Canada Highway, there are three travel advisories alone, including two related to avalanche control work from Revelstoke to Golden. Sections of the highway will be closed at times.

The third advisory is for heavy snowfall between Sicamous and Field, a distance of 273 kilometres.

DriveBC says motorists are advised to exercise caution, to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and to consider alternate travel plans.

2:12 Stoplights being installed along Highway 5A in Princeton to help ease traffic concerns Stoplights being installed along Highway 5A in Princeton to help ease traffic concerns – Dec 22, 2021

Along Highway 3, travel advisories are in effect between Hope and Princeton due to heavy snowfall, 20-30 cm.

Motorists are advised to avoid non-essential travel, to exercise caution if travelling and expect closures on short notice, delays and congestion.

**Avalanche control** #CoalmontRd, in both directions between Tulameen and Coalmont. Avalanche control work planned between Friday Jan 7 from 3pm- 6pm. Road closure planned. Expect delays. @TranBC @TranBC_OKS pic.twitter.com/BLDWQo0P5R — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) January 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Part of Highway 3 is also closed between Second Avalanche Gate and Allison Pass Summit (37 km east of Hope) due to a high avalanche hazard.

Also, the highway is closed in both directions between West Avalanche Gate and East Avalanche Gate (7 km west of Kootenay Pass) due to avalanche deposit removal. An alternate route is available from Nelson to Creston, on Highway 3A.

2:07 Concern over stretch of Highway 97 Concern over stretch of Highway 97 – Dec 13, 2021

Further, DriveBC is reporting that the Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions from Hope to Merritt because of freezing rain. The next update will be early Saturday, at 12:15 a.m.

For the latest road and highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.