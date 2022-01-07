Manitoba’s eye surgery backlog dangerous for patients, eye doctor warns

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba ophthalmologist is warning of a rise in backlogged eye surgeries that have now reached almost 5,000 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avid reader Wilson Anderson is on that list, having been waiting for cataract surgery since January 2020.

Since then, his vision has deteriorated to the point he can’t do some normal activities without assistance.

“I know that the delays are not only causing physical deterioration, but they also cause me mental issues, because I can’t do what I normally do, which is reading, relaxing, walking the dogs, doing the volunteer work, which I really take pride in doing,” Anderson said at a Friday media briefing.

A December report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information suggests Manitoba is suffering the biggest per cent drop in surgeries among all the provinces, excluding Quebec.

Between March 2021 and this June, Manitoba will have performed 44 per cent fewer cataract and lens surgeries than the same months pre-pandemic. The national average sits at 22 per cent fewer procedures.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Jennifer Rahman says Manitoba’s backlog worsened during COVID-19 with patients now waiting at least a year on average for their procedures, a period of time when they’re at increasing risk of falls and vision loss.

“The longer patients wait for cataract surgery, the denser their cataracts become,” Rahman said at the media briefing. “They have more difficulty with their vision, daily tasks, driving and working and are more vulnerable to injuries and falls.”

The province doesn’t have enough operating time for the surgeons it has, a persistent problem since before the pandemic, said Rahman, who also serves as the president of the Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba.

While there’s room for private clinics to help cut down on the backlog, the province shouldn’t rely on their help, Rahman said, because they can’t perform all types of surgeries.

Rahman doesn’t want to see Manitobans sent out of province and instead urges the province to boost funding to expand operating room capacity.

Global News has reached out to the province and Shared Health for comment.

More to come …

