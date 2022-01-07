Guelph Storm acquire 2 overage players from Sarnia Sting

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm have acquired a pair of overage players from the Sarnia Sting in exchange for forward Marko Sikic and a third-round draft pick.

Coming to Guelph are forward Brayden Guy and defenceman Ashton Reesor, the Storm announced on Friday on the trade deadline for overage players.

Guy is a winger from Brampton and has registered six goals and five assists through 21 games while serving as the Sting’s captain.

“A veteran power forward that works and competes on a very high level, Brayden has shown the ability to score and play the game successfully in a number of different ways,” Storm head coach and general manager George Burnett said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The leader and captain of his team, he will provide a great example to our young group.”

Reesor is a six-foot-three defenceman from Markham, Ont., and has one goal and eight assists through 23 games this season.

“Also a leader with his team, Ashton brings an excellent combination of size, physicality, ability to move the puck, and effectively play against top players throughout the league,” said Burnett.

“We are excited to add both players to our club and they are expected to join the Storm immediately for practice.”

2:22 Ontario boy returns home after bringing Ellen DeGeneres to tears Ontario boy returns home after bringing Ellen DeGeneres to tears

Sikic was drafted by the Storm in 2019 and has played 75 games, recording six goals and six assists.

Story continues below advertisement

Burnett said the team thanks him for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him the best in his future with Sarnia.

“Marko has been a tremendous player and contributor to our program and the community here in Guelph,” said Burnett.

“He has had an excellent start to his season and I am certain he will continue to flourish with his new opportunity.”