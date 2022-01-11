Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Stolen innocence

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted January 11, 2022 5:00 am
e: David John Hummel in Red Deer in 1998 after his release from prison. View image in full screen
e: David John Hummel in Red Deer in 1998 after his release from prison. Global News
In the middle of the night on Sept. 24, 1981, a two-year-old girl was rescued by police.

She was found outside of a post office in a small town north of Calgary. She was cold, crying, and wearing only her pyjamas.

What happened that fateful night changed the course of a little girl’s life forever.

Decades later, Global News Crime Reporter Nancy Hixt met that victim — just as the offender who kidnapped her was released from prison in 1998.

She’s followed the case for more than two decades.

Listen to the latest episode of Crime Beat, Stolen innocence to learn the tragic twists this case has taken and the life sentence the victim has suffered.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the Crime Beat podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
  • Open the Spotify app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

 

