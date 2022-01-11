Crime Beat podcast: Stolen innocence

Send this page to someone via email

In the middle of the night on Sept. 24, 1981, a two-year-old girl was rescued by police.

She was found outside of a post office in a small town north of Calgary. She was cold, crying, and wearing only her pyjamas.

What happened that fateful night changed the course of a little girl’s life forever.

Decades later, Global News Crime Reporter Nancy Hixt met that victim — just as the offender who kidnapped her was released from prison in 1998.

She’s followed the case for more than two decades.

Listen to the latest episode of Crime Beat, Stolen innocence to learn the tragic twists this case has taken and the life sentence the victim has suffered.

