Winnipeg groups work to reach the most vulnerable directly during cold snap

Community groups in Winnipeg are working to ensure everyone has a warm place to stay as Manitoba deals with some bitterly cold temperatures.

Just this past week, Winnipeg’s lows were between -20 C and -36 .

The Salvation Army is one of the groups working to help those on the streets.

The group has an outreach vehicle that goes out directly to those who may be on the street and has things like food, water and clothing.

The workers also remind them of services available, like shelters, so they have a warm place to stay.

“We want them to know there are beds available. We let them know that they can come by or we can even get them there if they would like,” said Maj. Gordon Taylor, executive director of The Salvation Army Centre of Hope.

Maj. Taylor said going out directly is important in building relationships and connections.

“It’s important to build trust,” he said. The hope is that those who might not normally ask for help will reach out because they know and trust the organization, he said. “That’s one of the goals.”

He said that the outreach is starting to make a difference, adding that it’s about long-term solutions and not short-term fixes.

“It’s the matter of consistency, time and being available — also, not trying to force anything on anyone.”

Maj. Taylor said a key to ensuring everyone has a place to stay is working with the other shelters.

“We’re trying to brainstorm together, solve things together. We’re on Zoom calls together. I think it’s good for the community to know we’re working together to help those who may need the most help,” he said.

The Downtown Community Safety Partnership also has workers assisting people.

The group helps by handing out drinks, snacks and providing info on supports that are available.

Mitch Bourbonniere, who is with the partnership, said there’s one thing he hears from people that they need.

“I think the theme that comes up over and over again is community, just a sense of family, and it’s sad that they haven’t been able to find out somewhere else,” he said.

“They did find community in an outdoor camp by the river. But, you know, I don’t judge those folks. They’ve been traumatized. They’ve been through hell. Systems are very difficult to navigate,” Bourbonniere added.

If you see someone who may need help, you can contact The Salvation Army outreach vehicle at 204-995-2410 or the Downtown Community Safety Partnership at 204-947-3277.

Maj. Taylor said people shouldn’t hesitate to get in touch as it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

If you feel it’s an emergency you should call 911.

