Tips on how to prevent (or deal with) frozen pipes

It’s that time of year again: cold weather is taking hold in Winnipeg, increasing the likelihood of pipes freezing to the point of bursting.

This afternoon, the vice-president of Priority Restoration told 680 CJOB about the uptick in calls he’s received lately.

“It’s really just weather-based…. Over the past four weeks, we’ve probably seen a 200 per cent increase in claims,” said Andrew Feeney.

The majority of claims made involved homes that were vacant over the holidays.

Feeney said homeowners who plan to travel when it’s chilly outside should have someone check their place daily while they’re away.

“Make sure there aren’t any water leaks upstairs, downstairs, check the water sources, bathrooms, laundry, things like that, and try to keep to keep the thermostat set 18 degrees or higher when it is cold like this,” he said.

“It’ll keep those colder areas (of the house) from dropping below zero and causing pipes to freeze.”

It’s especially critical to have someone check in on the home for insurance purposes as well.

“We have seen some unfortunate situations where a small or significant amount of water damage becomes a not covered insurance plan because the home was not inspected while it was vacant so, very, very important.”

For those who are dealing with a burst pipe already, the first step is to turn off the water and promptly clean up.

“The key thing is to start the drying process right away and mitigate any further damages (and) prevent mould.”

According to Feeney, moving items out of the affected room and placing wood under large pieces of furniture might save them from ruin.

If nothing else, he stressed the importance of being proactive all year round when preparing the home for cold temperatures.

“It’s just important to keep your furnace serviced,” he said.

“Have your furnace inspected at least annually by a certified technician that will help prevent any breakdowns that are unexpected.”