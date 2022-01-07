Fire at boarded-up Kelowna house deemed suspicious

A Thursday night fire at an abandoned Kelowna house has been deemed suspicious.
At approximately 11 p.m., Kelowna Fire Dispatch Centre received a call for smoke coming from a boarded-up abandoned duplex in the 1800 block of Chandler Street.
“First arriving crew reported smoke coming from the soffits and from around the boarded-up windows. Crews removed the boards and found fire in a bedroom on the main floor,” Shayne Kiehlbauch, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain, said in a release.
Read more: Abandoned Kelowna, B.C. home ablaze again
“Crews deployed a hose line and quickly knocked down the fire from the exterior.”
Firefighters, he said, then went into the overhaul phase to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.
The fire did cause significant damage as it burned through the floor, compromising the floor joists.
“At this time, we don’t have a cause for the fire and is suspicious as the house was boarded up,” he said.
Three engines, a rescue truck and a command unit were dispatched to the fire along with 15 fire personnel.
Comments