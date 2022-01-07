Multiple alarm fire at food processing operation on Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Damage to a poultry processing plant on Hamilton’s Mountain following an overnight fire is expected to be in the millions of dollars, according to firefighters.

The multiple alarm blaze started just early Friday, just after midnight, at a plant on Nebo just north of Rymal Road East.

“Upon arrival firefighters reported a working fire in the freezer storage area of the building,” assistant deputy fire chief Steve Welton told Global News.

The blaze carried over to locations of the storage unit which contained frozen poultry products and packaging materials.

Welton said there were no injuries and that the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement

“Dollar loss is expected to be in the multi-million-dollar range,” according to Welton.