Canada

Multiple alarm fire at food processing operation on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 10:08 am
Hamilton firefighters battled a multiple alarm blaze overnight Jan 7, 2021 at a food processing plant on Nebo Road. View image in full screen
Hamilton firefighters battled a multiple alarm blaze overnight Jan 7, 2021 at a food processing plant on Nebo Road. Don Mitchell / Global News

Damage to a poultry processing plant on Hamilton’s Mountain following an overnight fire is expected to be in the millions of dollars, according to firefighters.

The multiple alarm blaze started just early Friday, just after midnight, at a plant on Nebo just north of Rymal Road East.

“Upon arrival firefighters reported a working fire in the freezer storage area of the building,” assistant deputy fire chief Steve Welton told Global News.

Read more: Hamilton paramedics to provide home care for ‘stable’ COVID-19 patients

The blaze carried over to locations of the storage unit which contained frozen poultry products and packaging materials.

Welton said there were no injuries and that the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

“Dollar loss is expected to be in the multi-million-dollar range,” according to Welton.

 

