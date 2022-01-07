Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Michigan school shooter, parents seeking reduced bail charges

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 7, 2022 7:47 am
Click to play video: 'Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect formally arrested' Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect formally arrested
WATCH: Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect formally arrested – Dec 4, 2021

Two parents charged with their son in a fatal Michigan school shooting are returning to court to ask for a lower bail to get out of jail.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond. They’re hoping a judge is willing to reduce it Friday to $100,000.

The Crumbleys are charged with involuntary manslaughter for the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, which killed four teenagers and injured others. They’re accused of making a gun accessible to son Ethan Crumbley and refusing to take him home earlier that day when school counselors confronted them with distressing drawings of violence.

“The last thing they expected was that a school shooting would take place, or that their son would be responsible,” defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman said in a court filing.

Trending Stories

Separately, Ethan, 15, also faces a court hearing Friday. He is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ethan Crumbley, accused in Michigan school shooting, due in court

Prosecutors are opposing the parents’ request for a lower bond. They noted that the elder Crumbleys were missing for hours when charges were announced Dec. 3 before police found them miles away in a Detroit art studio early the next morning.

Smith said they had planned to appear in court on Dec. 4.

The Crumbleys “will flee if they get the opportunity,” prosecutors said in a court filing, noting they were behind in mortgage payments and had put their house up for sale.

Oxford High students are expected to return to school next week for the first time since the shooting but at a different building. The high school, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit, could reopen during the week of Jan. 23.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
ethan crumbley tagOxford high school tagethan crumbley parents tagOxford High School Michigan tagethan crumbley shooting tagmichigan parents shooter tagcrumbley parents tagcrumbley parents trial tagethan crumbley high school tagethan crumbley michigan shooting tagjames crumbley tagjennifer crumbley tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers