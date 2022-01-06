Montreal Symphony Orchestra postpones and cancels concerts

Send this page to someone via email

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim victims. This time it’s fans of classical music and especially the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal (OSM).

The Orchestra, led by music director Maestro Rafael Payare, postponed its in-person performances of Rafael Payare and the lyricism of Bruckner scheduled for Jan. 12 and 13 and Youth and Creativity: from Mozart to the OSM Competition scheduled for Jan. 16. New dates are to be confirmed.

As well, the OSM has announced the cancellation of Brahms and Mahler: between hope and resignation, scheduled for Jan. 19 and 20. In an email to Global News, a spokesperson writes that ticket holders will be contacted by customer service.

But not all is lost for classical music lovers. The OSM is offering a free web viewing of a concert, Payare conducts Brahms’ First Symphony, recorded at the Maison Symphonique on Jan. 10, 2021 and available to the public for screening on the OSM website.

The free concert is offered between Jan. 6 and 31.