Weather

Canada Post suspends delivery for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Fraser Valley

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Latest winter storm creates commuter challenges in Metro Vancouver' Latest winter storm creates commuter challenges in Metro Vancouver
WATCH: It was a snow day for many in Metro Vancouver Thursday and a longer than normal commute for others who did have to go into work.

Canada Post is suspending mail delivery for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley Thursday due to the winter storm.

The company has issued a red delivery service alert for the region, which means all deliveries are now suspended for the day and it is not sending any delivery agents out or recalling them.

Read more: Heavy snow slams B.C.’s South Coast with freezing rain for Fraser Valley

Canada Post said delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe to deliver mail.

“We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes,” the company said in a release.

Click to play video: 'Heavy rain and blast of wind expected on B.C.’s South Coast following snowfall' Heavy rain and blast of wind expected on B.C.’s South Coast following snowfall
Heavy rain and blast of wind expected on B.C.’s South Coast following snowfall

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team at 1-866-607-6301.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, along with Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Environment Canada said an additional five centimetres of snow could fall over Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Chilliwack between Thursday and Friday. Up to 40 centimetres could accumulate near Hope, up to 25 over Howe Sound and up to 35 along the Sea-to-Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler.

Read more: Photos: Snowfall transforms Lower Mainland into a winter wonderland

Metro Vancouver will see rain beginning Thursday afternoon and drivers are warned heavy rainfall on top of melting snow may create slippery road conditions and water pooling.

The biggest issue for the Fraser Valley will be freezing rain, Environment Canada warns.

Freezing rain will make roads icy and slippery, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

Click to play video: 'Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions' Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions
Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions – Dec 28, 2021
