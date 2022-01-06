Canada Post suspends delivery for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post is suspending mail delivery for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley Thursday due to the winter storm.

The company has issued a red delivery service alert for the region, which means all deliveries are now suspended for the day and it is not sending any delivery agents out or recalling them.

Canada Post said delivery will resume once conditions improve and it is safe to deliver mail.

“We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes,” the company said in a release.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team at 1-866-607-6301.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, along with Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky Highway.

Environment Canada said an additional five centimetres of snow could fall over Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Chilliwack between Thursday and Friday. Up to 40 centimetres could accumulate near Hope, up to 25 over Howe Sound and up to 35 along the Sea-to-Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler.

Metro Vancouver will see rain beginning Thursday afternoon and drivers are warned heavy rainfall on top of melting snow may create slippery road conditions and water pooling.

The biggest issue for the Fraser Valley will be freezing rain, Environment Canada warns.

Freezing rain will make roads icy and slippery, leading to hazardous travel conditions.

