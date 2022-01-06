Brampton truck driver charged following crash on Hwy. 401 in Chatham-Kent

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Chatham-Kent say a 51-year-old truck driver from Brampton, Ont., is facing a careless driving charge in connection with a collision Wednesday on Highway 401 involving two tractor-trailers.

The collision occurred around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near the 66 kilometre marker in Raleigh Township when a stationary tractor-trailer on the shoulder was struck by another tractor-trailer, police said.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer was later charged with several offences under the Highway Traffic Act, including careless driving and failure to maintain a daily log, police said.

Officials add the driver was also charged with exceeding 13 hours of driving time without eight hours off under regulation OREG 555/06 S. (1) of the Highway Traffic Act. As a result, the trucking company he worked for was charged with failing to monitor a driver’s compliance with the regulation.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the transport truck that was struck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

A lane of the highway was closed temporarily to accommodate clean-up, police said.

2:01 Parents of Humboldt Broncos crash victims demand national mandatory semi-truck driver training Parents of Humboldt Broncos crash victims demand national mandatory semi-truck driver training – Mar 9, 2020