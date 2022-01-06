Menu

Traffic

Brampton truck driver charged following crash on Hwy. 401 in Chatham-Kent

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted January 6, 2022 4:47 pm
Brampton truck driver charged following crash on Hwy. 401 in Chatham-Kent - image View image in full screen
Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File

Provincial police in Chatham-Kent say a 51-year-old truck driver from Brampton, Ont., is facing a careless driving charge in connection with a collision Wednesday on Highway 401 involving two tractor-trailers.

The collision occurred around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near the 66 kilometre marker in Raleigh Township when a stationary tractor-trailer on the shoulder was struck by another tractor-trailer, police said.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer was later charged with several offences under the Highway Traffic Act, including careless driving and failure to maintain a daily log, police said.

Read more: Single-vehicle crash leads to impaired driving charge against off-duty Chatham-Kent cop

Officials add the driver was also charged with exceeding 13 hours of driving time without eight hours off under regulation OREG 555/06 S. (1) of the Highway Traffic Act. As a result, the trucking company he worked for was charged with failing to monitor a driver’s compliance with the regulation.

The driver of the transport truck that was struck suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

A lane of the highway was closed temporarily to accommodate clean-up, police said.

Click to play video: 'Parents of Humboldt Broncos crash victims demand national mandatory semi-truck driver training' Parents of Humboldt Broncos crash victims demand national mandatory semi-truck driver training
Parents of Humboldt Broncos crash victims demand national mandatory semi-truck driver training – Mar 9, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
