51 Omicron cases in Edmonton hospital outbreak; 4 Alberta hospital outbreaks with Omicron

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now connected to four Alberta hospital outbreaks according to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

The largest is at the Alberta Hospital Edmonton (AHE), with all 51 outbreak cases confirmed to be the Omicron variant.

The AHE outbreak was first reported on a single unit on Dec. 30. There are now four units under outbreak status.

Misericordia Community Hospital and Calgary’s South Health Campus and Foothills Medical Centre also have Omicron cases linked to outbreaks.

There are three confirmed outbreak cases at Misericordia, six at South Health Campus and one at Foothills hospital.

COVID-19 outbreaks have continued to climb since late December at hospitals and rural health centres across Alberta.

There are currently 14 acute care outbreaks, 11 of which started in the last three weeks.

“Outbreak control measures have been implemented on each of the affected units,” according to AHS. “Any patient with symptoms, or who has tested positive for COVID-19, is isolated and treated in designated rooms. All at-risk patients on each unit have been tested.”

