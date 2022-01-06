Single-vehicle crash leads to impaired driving charge against off-duty Chatham-Kent cop

Send this page to someone via email

A constable with the Chatham-Kent Police Service is facing a charge of impaired driving following an off-duty single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Chatham.

The 51-year-old accused, a 16-year veteran of the force, was off-duty at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7 p.m. along Howard Road near Indian Creek Road, police said.

Investigating officers later learned that the driver involved in the crash had left the scene.

The accused was taken into custody at his residence and later charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit and failing to report an accident, police said.

The identity of the officer has not been made public by Chatham-Kent police, who say they won’t provide further information or comments as the matter is now before the courts.

The man has since been released from custody with a Jan. 21 court date, and has been re-assigned to administrative duties, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.