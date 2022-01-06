Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Global food prices hit 10-year high in 2021: report

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 6, 2022 10:50 am
Click to play video: 'Get ready to pay more at the grocery store in 2022' Get ready to pay more at the grocery store in 2022
Well, it's looking like more of the same when it comes to food prices in 2022. Much like this past year, prices are expected to go up. Consumers could see up to a seven percent increase on some products. Jessica Nyznik reports. – Dec 29, 2021

World food prices jumped 28 per cent in 2021 to their highest level in a decade and hopes for a return to more stable market conditions this year are slim, the U.N.’s food agency said on Thursday.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 125.7 points in 2021, the highest since 131.9 in 2011.

The monthly index eased slightly in December but had climbed for the previous four months in a row, reflecting harvest setbacks and strong demand over the past year.

Read more: Canadians are about to face more sticker shock at the grocery store

Higher food prices have contributed to a broader surge in inflation as economies recover from the coronavirus crisis and the FAO has warned that the higher costs are putting poorer populations at risk in countries reliant on imports.

Story continues below advertisement

In its latest update, the food agency was cautious about whether price pressures might abate this year.

“While normally high prices are expected to give way to increased production, the high cost of inputs, ongoing global pandemic and ever more uncertain climatic conditions leave little room for optimism about a return to more stable market conditions even in 2022,” FAO senior economist Abdolreza Abbassian said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Most Canadians don’t believe their income will keep up with rising food prices' Most Canadians don’t believe their income will keep up with rising food prices
Most Canadians don’t believe their income will keep up with rising food prices – Dec 16, 2021

A surge in the price of fertilisers, linked in turn to spiralling energy prices, has ramped up the cost of so-called inputs used by farmers to produce crops, raising doubts over yield prospects for next year’s harvests.

In December, prices for all categories in the food price index bar dairy products fell, with vegetable oils and sugar falling significantly, the agency said in its monthly update.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Why Canada’s food inflation may get worse before it gets better

It cited a lull in demand during the month, concerns about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, and supplies from southern hemisphere wheat harvests for the declines.

However, all categories in the index showed sharp increases during 2021 as a whole and the FAO’s vegetable oil price index hit a record high.

Crop futures have seen volatile trading at the start of 2022, with oilseed markets stirred by drought in South America and floods in Malaysia.

Dairy prices maintained their recent strength in December, helped by lower milk production in Western Europe and Oceania, the FAO said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Clarke)

© 2022 Reuters
inflation tagFood Prices tagfood inflation tagFood Price Report tagfao food report tagfood prices 2022 tagfood prices un tagwill food prices rise 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers