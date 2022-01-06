Obby Khan vies for PC nomination to run in Fort Whyte byelection

Send this page to someone via email

A well-known Winnipeg businessman, restaurateur, and former professional football player is throwing his hat in the ring to become a member of the provincial legislature.

Obby Khan, a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2006 to 2011, announced Thursday that he’s vying to become the Progressive Conservative candidate for the Fort Whyte riding — the seat left by former premier Brian Pallister when he departed office in October.

In a release announcing his candidacy, Khan said he wants to give back to the community that welcomed him during and after his career as an athlete.

“I was warmly embraced by this city and province during the six years I played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and have been given so many opportunities to succeed, on and off the field,” Khan said.

“My goal now is to further give back by seeking to serve as a strong voice and community champion for Fort Whyte.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg football hero Reaves throws hat into provincial byelection

Khan has been a vocal supporter of current premier Heather Stefanson, endorsing her during the party’s leadership race last year.

The PCs haven’t formally announced who will be their candidate, but if nominated, Khan would be up against Trudy Schroeder of the NDP and Willard Reaves of the Liberals — another beloved former Bomber.

If nominated, Khan said he would become the party’s first Muslim candidate.

The byelection must be held sometime before April 3.

3:29 Obby Khan and other Exchange District business owners petition city hall for change Obby Khan and other Exchange District business owners petition city hall for change – Nov 29, 2019