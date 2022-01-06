Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Obby Khan vies for PC nomination to run in Fort Whyte byelection

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 10:14 am
Obby Khan is looking to run in the Fort Whyte by-election. View image in full screen
Obby Khan is looking to run in the Fort Whyte by-election. Global News / File

A well-known Winnipeg businessman, restaurateur, and former professional football player is throwing his hat in the ring to become a member of the provincial legislature.

Obby Khan, a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2006 to 2011, announced Thursday that he’s vying to become the Progressive Conservative candidate for the Fort Whyte riding — the seat left by former premier Brian Pallister when he departed office in October.

In a release announcing his candidacy, Khan said he wants to give back to the community that welcomed him during and after his career as an athlete.

“I was warmly embraced by this city and province during the six years I played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and have been given so many opportunities to succeed, on and off the field,” Khan said.

“My goal now is to further give back by seeking to serve as a strong voice and community champion for Fort Whyte.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg football hero Reaves throws hat into provincial byelection

Khan has been a vocal supporter of current premier Heather Stefanson, endorsing her during the party’s leadership race last year.

The PCs haven’t formally announced who will be their candidate, but if nominated, Khan would be up against Trudy Schroeder of the NDP and Willard Reaves of the Liberals — another beloved former Bomber.

If nominated, Khan said he would become the party’s first Muslim candidate.

The byelection must be held sometime before April 3.

Click to play video: 'Obby Khan and other Exchange District business owners petition city hall for change' Obby Khan and other Exchange District business owners petition city hall for change
Obby Khan and other Exchange District business owners petition city hall for change – Nov 29, 2019

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagBrian Pallister tagManitoba politics tagManitoba Legislature tagHeather Stefanson tagWinnipeg politics tagFort Whyte tagObby Khan tagWillard Reaves tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers