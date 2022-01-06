Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teenager charged after flood at Guelph General Hospital

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 6, 2022 10:06 am
Click to play video: 'Omicron cases pushing Ontario hospitals to the brink on both capacity and staffing' Omicron cases pushing Ontario hospitals to the brink on both capacity and staffing
One of the main reasons behind adding public health restrictions is to protect hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. Already, two GTA hospitals have had to enact additional protocols over concerns for capacity and staffing, while planning is under way to get other hospitals through this latest wave. Matthew Bingley reports.

Guelph police say a teenager has been charged after the emergency department at Guelph General Hospital flooded in early December, causing more than $5,000 in damage.

The teen was at the hospital waiting to be seen on Dec. 4 and was given a book by security to keep occupied.

Read more: Longer wait times after sprinkler head bursts in Guelph hospital’s emergency room

Police allege the 17-year-old used the book to strike the overhead sprinkler system which caused it to spray out water for 40 minutes before staff were able to turn it off.

Trending Stories

The hospital said the flooding caused significant damage, with 20 per cent of the department being taken out of service for three weeks.

Affected areas included four treatment rooms, five seated patient areas and two hallway spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Teen loses licence after officers see him doing doughnuts in school lot, Guelph police say

On Thursday, police announced the teenager was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with mischief over $5,000.

She will appear in court on Feb. 23.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagGuelph general Hospital tagGuelph hospital tagGuelph ER tagGuelph general hospital flooded tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers