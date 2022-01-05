Stolen vehicle suspect arrested, in custody, say Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A suspected thief was arrested last week and is awaiting a court date, say Vernon RCMP, after a stolen vehicle was recovered.

According to police, officers were notified of a break and enter in progress on Dec. 27, around 2 a.m., with the business owner watching the incident through a live video feed.

The owner, who received an alarm notification, called police and provided a detailed description of the suspect and the stolen vehicle.

The business break-in happened along the 2700 block of 35th Avenue, with police finding the stolen vehicle abandoned and a patrolling officer locating the suspect just after 3 a.m., along the 3200 block of 24th Avenue.

RCMP say evidence collected during the investigation led them to suspect the individual was also responsible for an earlier break and enter at a business along the 3200 block of 30th Avenue.

Police say Robert Wayne Lapp, 39, has been charged with two counts of break and enter, along with one count of driving while disqualified.

Lapp, who has a lengthy criminal history, will next appear in court on Jan. 13.

