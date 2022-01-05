SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Hospitalizations mount as B.C. confirms 3,798 new cases, no deaths

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 6:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Hospitalizations mount as B.C. confirms 3,798 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths' Hospitalizations mount as B.C. confirms 3,798 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Global BC legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey takes a closer look at the unprecedented number of active cases in the province and the latest news on the vaccine booster program.

British Columbia confirmed another 3,798 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as hospitalizations continued to rise.

The number likely represents an undercount of the true situation, with the province continuing to urge anyone with mild symptoms and not in an at-risk group not to seek testing.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 climbed by 19 overnight, for a total of 317. Of them, 83 COVID patients were in critical or intensive care.

There were no new deaths reported Wednesday. The update left the province with 29,967 active cases.

Of the confirmed new cases, 1,739 were in the Fraser Health region, 840 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 473 were in the Interior Health region, 179 were in the Northern Health region and 566 were in the Island Health region. One case involved someone from outside of Canada.

Fraser Health declared two new hospital outbreaks at Eagle Ridge Hospital and Royal Columbian hospital. B.C. was already grappling with outbreaks at the Mission Memorial, Surrey Memorial and Victoria General hospitals.

There were 20 active outbreaks in long-term care and assisted-living facilities.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: breaking down the COVID-19 case numbers' Health Matters: breaking down the COVID-19 case numbers
Health Matters: breaking down the COVID-19 case numbers

Read more: B.C. aims to bring one social visitor per resident back to long-term care homes

More than 4.4 million British Columbians, 88.3 per cent of those eligible and 85.5 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had one dose of COVID-19.

Of them, more than 4.13 million people, 83 per cent of those eligible and 80.3 of B.C.’s population, has had two doses.

Nearly one million people (998,164), representing 21.5 per cent of those eligible and 19.3 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had a booster dose.

Fully vaccinated individuals accounted for 83.8 per cent of new cases over the past week and 48.6 per cent of those in hospital over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 270,508 cases in total, while 2,427 people have died.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canada not changing definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ Tam says' COVID-19: Canada not changing definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ Tam says
