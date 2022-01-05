Menu

Economy

Rising costs, supply chain issues battering B.C. construction industry, survey finds

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 5:31 pm
A view of the containers and cranes on the Port of Vancouver container terminal docks in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton. View image in full screen
A view of the containers and cranes on the Port of Vancouver container terminal docks in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

More than three-quarters of construction businesses in B.C. are experiencing supply chain challenges, a new report by the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association (ICBA) has found.

Seventy-six per cent of ICBA members surveyed reported delays in sourcing construction materials, ultimately resulting in rising costs and project delays, the association said in a Wednesday news release.

Supplies that are hard to come by include fixtures, plastics, paint — and even dump trucks, said ICBA president Chris Gardner.

Read more: Bank of Canada sees no clear end to supply chain issues

“Contractors in virtually every trade and in every corner of the province are experiencing delays and challenges in getting the supplies they need to complete projects and meet deadlines,” he said in the release.

“Manufacturers worldwide are struggling with labour shortages and logistics breakdowns. In the short term, there is no relief in sight.”

According to the ICBA, 88 per cent of businesses on Vancouver Island, in the Interior and Okanagan reported delays obtaining materials. Seventy-four per cent of Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley businesses were impacted, and 68 per cent of businesses in northern B.C.

A total of 63 per cent of members also reported increased prices and 79 per cent reported project delays.

Read more: B.C. construction survey says wages to increase, skilled labourers sought, but market is tight

The delays are on a scale “not seen in decades,” said Gardner. It’s become common, he added, for contractors to work with about half of the trucks they need for projects, as supply chain bottlenecks punt new truck orders into late 2022.

“In an era where housing and construction costs continue to rise seemingly unchecked, supply chain constraints are another key factor putting pressure on affordability in the B.C. market,” he said.

The ICBA  represents more than 3,300 construction and resource development companies across the province.

