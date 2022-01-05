Guelph police are looking for missing teenager

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenager.

In a tweet on Wednesday, police said 14-year-old Ethan Benoit was last seen leaving his home in the Cole Road and Scottsdale Drive area just before 2 p.m.

He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall with shaggy brown hair and wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants and a green coat.

Police said there are concerns for the boy’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212.

MISSING TEEN – Ethan Benoit, 14, last seen leaving his home in Scottsdale/Cole area about 1:45pm. White male, 5’6”, shaggy brown hair, blue hoodie, green coat, black pants. There are concerns for his well-being. Please call 519-824-1212 if spotted. #Guelph -st pic.twitter.com/i14RPw2JkN — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) January 5, 2022

Advertisement