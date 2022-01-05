Guelph police are looking for missing teenager

Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenager.
In a tweet on Wednesday, police said 14-year-old Ethan Benoit was last seen leaving his home in the Cole Road and Scottsdale Drive area just before 2 p.m.
He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall with shaggy brown hair and wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants and a green coat.
Police said there are concerns for the boy’s well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212.
