Canada

Guelph police are looking for missing teenager

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 4:17 pm
Guelph police are looking for a missing teenager. View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking for a missing teenager. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenager.

In a tweet on Wednesday, police said 14-year-old Ethan Benoit was last seen leaving his home in the Cole Road and Scottsdale Drive area just before 2 p.m.

He is described as five-feet-six-inches tall with shaggy brown hair and wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants and a green coat.

Police said there are concerns for the boy’s well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212.

