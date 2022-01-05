Steinbach teens rescued after ice fishing trip in extreme cold goes awry

Send this page to someone via email

Three would-be fishermen from Steinbach caught a lucky break when rescuers found them stranded on Clearwater Lake, just after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The trio — a 19-year-old and two 18-year-olds — headed out for some ice fishing on the lake when their truck broke down, leaving them stranded and ill-equipped for the extreme cold, with the windchill factor making it feel like -38.

A group consisting of RCMP officers, a conservation officer and an off-duty paramedic went out into the night to find them, eventually tracking them down in on the northwestern part of the frozen lake.

Police said due to the extreme cold, the stranded fishermen and some of the searchers suffered minor injuries.

