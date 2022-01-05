Menu

Steinbach teens rescued after ice fishing trip in extreme cold goes awry

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 5, 2022 3:10 pm
An RCMP snowmobile used in the rescue. View image in full screen
An RCMP snowmobile used in the rescue. RCMP Manitoba

Three would-be fishermen from Steinbach caught a lucky break when rescuers found them stranded on Clearwater Lake, just after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The trio — a 19-year-old and two 18-year-olds — headed out for some ice fishing on the lake when their truck broke down, leaving them stranded and ill-equipped for the extreme cold, with the windchill factor making it feel like -38.

A group consisting of RCMP officers, a conservation officer and an off-duty paramedic went out into the night to find them, eventually tracking them down in on the northwestern part of the frozen lake.

Police said due to the extreme cold, the stranded fishermen and some of the searchers suffered minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Helicopter crew rescues two men on Lake Winnipeg after ice breaks away from mainland' Helicopter crew rescues two men on Lake Winnipeg after ice breaks away from mainland
Helicopter crew rescues two men on Lake Winnipeg after ice breaks away from mainland – Jan 11, 2021

 

