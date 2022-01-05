Just 1 new COVID-19 case reported in Guelph with 8 outbreaks at health facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 in Guelph on Wednesday, with the total case count during the pandemic reaching 7,502.

However, due to recent testing eligibility changes, the provincial government says counts are an underestimation of the true spread of the virus in the community.

The latest data shows the city has at least 1,269 active cases, with 118 new recoveries also being reported. Total resolved cases stand at 6,187.

The city’s fatal case count of 46 remains unchanged.

Public health also reported 45 new cases in Wellington County, with its total case count reaching 3,301. Active cases are at 578, with 71 recoveries confirmed. The death toll in the county remains at 39.

Story continues below advertisement

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are 16 cases being treated in hospital, including three in intensive care.

There are 11 confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks among health facilities in Guelph and Wellington County, including 23 cases among residents at the Village of Riverside Glen long-term care home.

Wellington Terrace in Fergus is reporting 18 cases among staff and residents, including one fatal case.

4:47 Financial repercussions of Ontario’s latest COVID restrictions Financial repercussions of Ontario’s latest COVID restrictions

Public health data shows 82.3 per cent of eligible residents in the region — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

In Guelph, 84.1 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 90.2 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 81.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 86.8 per cent have received one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

So far this week, about 7,650 vaccines have been administered in the region, with most being third-dose boosters.

Advertisement