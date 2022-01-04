Menu

Features

Alberta advocates for Indigenous children renew calls for system reform following Federal child welfare compensation

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 7:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta advocates for Indigenous children renew calls for system reform following Federal child welfare compensation' Alberta advocates for Indigenous children renew calls for system reform following Federal child welfare compensation
WATCH: The historic settlement for First Nations children and their families who have gone through the welfare system is garnering some emotional reaction. Those who have first-hand experience in the system say this is long overdue but can't repair the pain from their past. Jill Croteau reports.

After decades of hard work and advocacy, a $40 billion dollar agreement-in-principle was unveiled Tuesday. The deal will compensate First Nations children harmed by Canada’s child welfare system, many calling it discriminatory. The funds are also intended to reform the system.

It is the largest financial settlement of its kind in Canadian history.

Read more: Ottawa unveils $40B deal on Indigenous child welfare compensation

The grandmother of a little girl who went through Alberta’s child welfare system and died in 2014 is speaking out about the announcement. Her name is Serenity.

Serenity died in 2014 when she was four years old. View image in full screen
Serenity died in 2014 when she was four years old. Supplied to Global News

Global News can’t identify any of her family members in order to protect Serenity’s other siblings. Although the 4-year-old was in kinship care, she didn’t lose her life until after caregivers were given permanent guardianship.

“The children I speak for (are) the ones who died in child welfare,” Serenity’s grandmother said.

The young girl’s death triggered public criticism and calls for policy change.

Serenity View image in full screen
Serenity. Supplied to Global News

Her grandmother added Tuesday’s agreement to compensate First Nations children harmed by the underfunding of the child welfare system on reserves can’t undo damage already done.

“We are going through many generations of a failed system and many children have fallen, and the compensation itself doesn’t preserve our families and build a road or relationship.”

Other advocates like Lynne Marshalsay run a Facebook group for families to support them. The group ‘Preserving Families: The Fight Against Alberta Child and Family Services’ have shared countless stories of families going through the system and she feels compensation won’t be enough.

“It’s just another payout. I predict in 20 years we will be doing a similar payout for our current kids in care,” Marshalsay said.

The federal government also allocated billions to prevent harm from ever happening again. Adam North Peigan is president of the Legacy of Hope Foundation, an organization supporting Indigenous children and their communities.

Click to play video: 'Federal government reaches agreement in principle to compensate Indigenous children' Federal government reaches agreement in principle to compensate Indigenous children
Federal government reaches agreement in principle to compensate Indigenous children

“Anybody can say they are sorry and put resources on the table about what needs to happen. It’s the action that needs to follow that up,” North Peigan said.

