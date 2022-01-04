Environment Canada warning of strong winds for much of southern Ontario Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is warning of strong winds for much of southern Ontario Wednesday.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for much of the region and a wind warning for some places.

Areas under the special weather statement can expect gusts of 70 to 80 km/h, while those under a warning can expect gusts up to 90 km/h.

“Southwest winds will pick up ahead of a cold front that will be moving through southern Ontario on Wednesday, intensifying throughout the afternoon and peaking by evening,” Global News weather specialist Ross Hull said.

“Wind warnings are in place from Niagara to Simcoe-Delhi Norfolk along the shores of Lake Erie, as well as Kingston/Prince Edward County along Lake Ontario where gusts could reach 90 km/h.”

Both Environment Canada and Hull warned that local power outages are possible.

“Make sure you secure any loose items that may blow around,” Hull said.

“In the wake of the front, much colder air will flood southern Ontario by Thursday bringing more lake-effect snowsqualls to the snowbelt.”

1:45 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Jan. 4, 2022 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Jan. 4, 2022