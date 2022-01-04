Menu

Canada

2 dead after pickup trucks, snowplow collide in western Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 3:35 pm
Two women from Alberta were killed after a pickup truck and a snowplow collided in western Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
Two women from Alberta were killed after a pickup truck and a snowplow collided in western Saskatchewan. File / Global News

Two people are dead following a three-vehicle collision in western Saskatchewan involving a snowplow.

RCMP said a pickup truck and a snowplow initially collided on Highway 16 one kilometre west of Maidstone at around 2:50 p.m. Monday.

Read more: Both drivers dead after crash south of Lake Lenore, Sask.

A second pickup truck then collided with the snowplow.

Two passengers in the second pickup, a 47-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, both from Beaumont, Alta., were killed in the crash. Police have not released their names.

The driver of the second pickup and another passenger were taken to hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 2 people killed after head-on crash in North Battleford, Sask.

The driver of the first pickup truck also suffered what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

The snowplow operator was not injured.

Highway 16 was closed for several hours but has since been reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

