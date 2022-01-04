2 dead after pickup trucks, snowplow collide in western Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead following a three-vehicle collision in western Saskatchewan involving a snowplow.

RCMP said a pickup truck and a snowplow initially collided on Highway 16 one kilometre west of Maidstone at around 2:50 p.m. Monday.

A second pickup truck then collided with the snowplow.

Two passengers in the second pickup, a 47-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman, both from Beaumont, Alta., were killed in the crash. Police have not released their names.

The driver of the second pickup and another passenger were taken to hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the first pickup truck also suffered what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

The snowplow operator was not injured.

Highway 16 was closed for several hours but has since been reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

