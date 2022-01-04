Menu

Health

Trudeau receives COVID booster in Ottawa as cases surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2022 3:10 pm
Click to play video: 'PM Trudeau receives COVID-19 booster' PM Trudeau receives COVID-19 booster
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received his booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. After being inoculated, Trudeau gave a thumbs-up to the camera and told Canadians to get vaccinated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined the ranks of Canadians who are rolling up their sleeves for COVID-19 booster shots.

Trudeau received his third shot at an Ottawa pharmacy Tuesday morning.

The prime minister arrived around 8 a.m. and could be seen chatting with the pharmacist as the shot was prepared.

Read more: 4th COVID doses offered to Ontario long-term care residents, boosters required for staff, caregivers

Afterwards, the prime minister flashed a thumbs up to the cameras and urged Canadians to get vaccinated.

Provinces have been racing to deliver booster shots as COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations continue to surge to new heights.

Many have also chosen to delay the beginning of in-person schooling in the new year in an effort to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Click to play video: 'NACI recommends booster doses for adults' NACI recommends booster doses for adults
NACI recommends booster doses for adults – Dec 3, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
