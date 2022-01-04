SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ottawa Public Health says ineligible residents booked COVID-19 vaccines via Ontario system

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Dr. Bogoch weighs-in on Ontario’s new COVID restrictions' Dr. Bogoch weighs-in on Ontario’s new COVID restrictions
For many Ontarians the new round of restrictions seem like a repeat of last year. Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch talks about the latest efforts to combat the spread of Omicron in the province.

Four-year-olds booked for a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 17-year-olds with a booster shot lined up should not go to their scheduled appointments in Ottawa, the local health unit says.

Ottawa Public Health said in a Twitter thread Tuesday that an issue with Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine portal has led to ineligible residents booking shots.

The two age groups affected by the miscommunication are four-year-olds who are looking for a first shot and youth aged 17 hoping for a booster shot.

Story continues below advertisement

OPH said it was told by the province on Monday that residents under five years of age are not eligible for vaccination, nor is anyone under age 18 eligible for a booster.

Residents or parents of kids who fit these criteria but already have appointments booked should not go to the clinic for their shots, OPH said.

“We are working with the province to find a solution for those who have already booked appointments,” the health unit said.

OPH suggested that some likely already received their vaccines before the booking system error was caught, and said it would follow up with these individuals.

The health unit said the province expects the system to be fixed by Jan. 7.

The Ontario Ministry of Health said two weeks ago that kids born in 2017 would not be eligible to get their vaccines in the new year until their birthdays, despite previous guidance that allowed kids turning five in 2021 to get their first dose.

Click to play video: 'U.S. FDA has now approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds' U.S. FDA has now approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds
U.S. FDA has now approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for 12- to 15-year-olds
