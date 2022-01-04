Menu

Health

Oil Kings postpone 2 games due to WHL COVID-19 protocol

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 1:48 pm

The Western Hockey League announced the Edmonton Oil Kings along with two other clubs will take a pause on the season due to players and staff contracting symptoms of COVID-19 or testing positive.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the WHL said “multiple players and staff” were being added to the WHL COVID-19 protocol list due to symptoms and/or positive test results.

Read more: WHL’s Hurricanes pausing activities with 14 players on COVID-19 protocol list

As a result, the Oil Kings games on Friday and Saturday will be postponed. The two games against Red Deer and Medicine Hat will be rescheduled at a later date.

The other two clubs affected include the Moose Jaw Warriors and the Red Deer Rebels. The WHL said no other clubs were impacted.

Pending further test results, all team activities, including on-ice practices and off-ice training, have been paused at this time as well.

The said WHL it would provide further information when it is available.

Click to play video: 'World Juniors cancelled in Edmonton, Red Deer due to COVID-19 cases' World Juniors cancelled in Edmonton, Red Deer due to COVID-19 cases
World Juniors cancelled in Edmonton, Red Deer due to COVID-19 cases
