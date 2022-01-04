SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: The Ottawa Hospital restricting visitors to essential caregivers only

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 4, 2022 10:44 am
Click to play video: '‘We’re not going to be able to stop it’: Ontario reimposes restrictions to fight COVID-19 ‘tsunami’' ‘We’re not going to be able to stop it’: Ontario reimposes restrictions to fight COVID-19 ‘tsunami’
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is bringing back some tight pandemic restrictions, as a record-breaking COVID-19 surge risks pushing the province's hospitals to the breaking point.

The Ottawa Hospital is further restricting who can visit patients starting this week as the surging COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern pushes hospitals across the province to postpone surgeries.

As of Wednesday, general visitors will not be allowed to see patients, according to a hospital announcement.

The hospital will still let in one “essential care partner,” typically a family member or close friend familiar with the patient’s medical history and considered critical to their safety and well-being.

Some visitors may also be allowed in based on “compassionate grounds.”

Read more: Ottawa hospital declares ‘Internal Code Orange’ due to staff shortages

The new measures are tighter than restrictions implemented two weeks ago, when The Ottawa Hospital said it would allow patients to have one fully vaccinated visitor for up to one hour at a time.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital also said it is postponing non-urgent surgeries, procedures and ambulatory care for the foreseeable future, in line with Monday’s directive from the Ontario government.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Ontario pauses non-urgent surgeries ahead of expected Omicron impact' Ontario pauses non-urgent surgeries ahead of expected Omicron impact
Ontario pauses non-urgent surgeries ahead of expected Omicron impact

Decisions on which surgeries are rescheduled will be made on a case-by-case basis. Patients affected by the move will be contacted by the hospital.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said the directive, alongside other restrictions on gatherings and businesses in the province, was made to maintain health-care capacity as a continuing surge of Omicron cases is expected to lead to more hospitalizations in the weeks to come.

As of Monday, there are 24 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, four of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Bogoch weighs-in on Ontario’s new COVID restrictions' Dr. Bogoch weighs-in on Ontario’s new COVID restrictions
Dr. Bogoch weighs-in on Ontario’s new COVID restrictions
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOmicron tagOttawa Coronavirus tagottawa covid tagThe Ottawa Hospital tagOttawa hospital restrictions tagOttawa hospital visitors tagOttawa surgeries cancelled tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers