Kingston Police look to identify break and enter suspect

Kingston Police have released a photo of a suspect as they investigate a break-in at a home on Italia Lane on Boxing day just after 2 p.m.

Police say a man entered the home from a rear entrance, where he proceeded to ransack it.

Video surveillance shows the man on the property, and standing beside a GMC SUV, which police say could be a Terrain or Acadia model. The vehicle’s licence plate could not be read through the footage.

The man is described as caucasian, between the ages of 45 and 55. He was wearing a plaid jacket with blue jeans and a black toque.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Const. James Droppo.

