SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

4th COVID-19 shot boosts antibodies five-fold, Israeli PM says citing study

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 4, 2022 8:20 am
covid vaccine View image in full screen
COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold a week after the shot is administered, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, citing preliminary findings of an Israeli study.

“A week into the fourth dose we know to a higher degree of certainty that the fourth dose is safe,” Bennett said at Sheba Medical Center, which is giving second booster shots in a trial among its staff amid a nationwide surge in Omicron variant infections.

“The second piece of news: We know that a week after administration of a fourth dose, we see a five-fold increase in the number of antibodies in the vaccinated person,” he told reporters.

Trending Stories

Read more: 4th COVID doses offered to Ontario long-term care residents, boosters required for staff, caregivers

“This most likely means a significant increase against infection and …hospitalisation and (severe) symptoms,” Bennett said in English.

Story continues below advertisement

Israel has played a leading role in studying the effects of COVID-19 vaccines, as the fastest country to roll out two-dose inoculations to a wide population a year ago and one of the first to give third shots as boosters. It is now administering fourth doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to people over 60, health workers and immunocompromised patients.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller Editing by Peter Graff)

© 2022 Reuters
COVID tagcovid vaccine tagOmicron variant tagOmicron symptoms tag4th covid vaccine tagisraeli study 4th covid shot tagvaccine 4th dose tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers