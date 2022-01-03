Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

One injured in avalanche on Hollyburn Mountain at Cypress, ground evacuation underway

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 7:22 pm
Members of North Shore Search and Rescue make their way to the scene of an avalanche on Hollyburn Mountain on Jan. 3, 2022. One person suffered a broken leg in the incident.
Members of North Shore Search and Rescue make their way to the scene of an avalanche on Hollyburn Mountain on Jan. 3, 2022. One person suffered a broken leg in the incident. Facebook/North Shore Rescue

One person is suffering from a broken leg after an avalanche on Hollyburn Mountain near West Vancouver, North Shore Rescue confirms.

In a post to its Facebook page, it said ground teams are with the victim and a ground evacuation is underway.

A helicopter rescue wasn’t possible, it said, due to thick cloud cover obscuring the scene.

Hollyburn Mountain is one of three at Cypress Mountain.

Read more: 4 people, 2 dogs rescued from avalanche near Nelson, B.C. ski resort

Footage captured by Global News shows the rescue teams using snowshoes and cross country skis to get through near-white out conditions on the mountain.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

No information was immediately available on the size of the reported avalanche.

According to the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research, there are five sizes of avalanche, ranging from “small” to “extremely large.”

Between Sunday and Monday, Avalanche Canada rated the risk of alpine, treeline and below treeline avalanches as “high” in the South Coast region.

Avalanche Canada is a non-profit dedicated to public avalanche safety and is a partner of the B.C. and Alberta provincial governments.

Click to play video: 'Officials monitoring avalanche risk in national parks' Officials monitoring avalanche risk in national parks
Officials monitoring avalanche risk in national parks – Dec 1, 2021

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
west vancouver tagNorth Shore Rescue tagCypress Mountain tagBC Avalanche tagavalanche bc tagHollyburn Mountain tagOne person rescue avalance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers