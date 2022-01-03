One injured in avalanche on Hollyburn Mountain at Cypress, ground evacuation underway

Send this page to someone via email

One person is suffering from a broken leg after an avalanche on Hollyburn Mountain near West Vancouver, North Shore Rescue confirms.

In a post to its Facebook page, it said ground teams are with the victim and a ground evacuation is underway.

A helicopter rescue wasn’t possible, it said, due to thick cloud cover obscuring the scene.

Hollyburn Mountain is one of three at Cypress Mountain.

Footage captured by Global News shows the rescue teams using snowshoes and cross country skis to get through near-white out conditions on the mountain.

No information was immediately available on the size of the reported avalanche.

According to the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research, there are five sizes of avalanche, ranging from “small” to “extremely large.”

Between Sunday and Monday, Avalanche Canada rated the risk of alpine, treeline and below treeline avalanches as “high” in the South Coast region.

Avalanche Canada is a non-profit dedicated to public avalanche safety and is a partner of the B.C. and Alberta provincial governments.

