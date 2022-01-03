COVID-19: Ontario restrictions prompt Peterborough to close some municipal facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Following Ontario’s latest directives issued Monday to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Peterborough will be closing some facilities effective this Wednesday until at least Jan. 26.

The facilities and services impacted include:

Arenas: All will be closed effective Wednesday, Jan. 5. Peterborough Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Healthy Planet Arena will remain operational. Appointments must be made via Ontario’s vaccination portal.

“The provincial direction provides an exemption for select professional and elite amateur sport leagues,” the city stated Monday afternoon. “The city is seeking clarity on the provincial regulations in terms of what they mean for the operation of the Peterborough Memorial Centre for the (OHL’s) Peterborough Petes.”

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Closed effective Wednesday. Centre memberships will be placed on automatic hold beginning Wednesday. For further information on the closure, visit peterborough.ca/pswc.

Outdoor recreation facilities: All will remain open with restrictions and public health measures in place. The city is consulting with the health unit on operation of the facilities.

Child care services: Remaining open: Pearson Child Care Centre and Peterborough Day Care Centre. Closed: before- and after-school child care programs at Edmison Heights Public School and at Westmount Public School. Should the programs get approved by Ontario to operate emergency child care services for school-age children, families will be notified.

Art Galley of Peterborough: The gallery was currently closed due to renovations prior to the updated provincial regulations. Online programming will continue on Facebook (@AGPtbo), Twitter (@AGPtbo_) and Instagram (@AGPtbo_). Visit the Art Gallery’s website at www.agp.on.ca for digital programming, news and updates.

Peterborough Museum and Archives: Closed Jan. 5 until at least Jan. 31. The museum gift shop is open for curbside pickup.

Peterborough Public Library: Remains open but capacity for visitors limited to 50 per cent as of Wednesday.

The city says services or facilities not listed continue to operate under current conditions. For up-to-date information on municipal services affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit peterborough.ca/covid19.

