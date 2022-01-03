SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Provincial restrictions force Kingston, Ont. to temporarily close some municipal facilities

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 2:31 pm
The City of Kingston will be closing several municipally run facilities as a result of Ontario's move back to Step 2. View image in full screen
The City of Kingston will be closing several municipally run facilities as a result of Ontario's move back to Step 2. CKWS TV

As the province of Ontario returns to Step 2 of Roadmap to Reopen amid COVID-19, the City of Kingston will be closing some of its municipally run facilities.

“As the Kingston community adapts to the Omicron variant, our priority continues to be protecting our community,” CAO Lanie Hurdle said. “City staff remain available to deliver essential municipal services online, by phone and in-person, where safe to do so.”

Read more: Ontario moves schools to online learning, bans indoor dining and issues new COVID capacity restrictions

The city says the following facilities will be closed until at least Jan. 26:

  • INVISTA Centre
  • Cataraqui / Kinsmen Arena
  • Memorial Centre
  • Centre 70
  • Rideau Heights Community Centre
  • Artillery Park Aquatic Centre
  • 1211 John Counter Blvd.
  • City hall administrative services, including the payment centre
  • Kingston Grand Theatre
  • The administrative office at Kingston Area Recycling Centre
Portsmouth Olympic Harbour will remain open for COVID-19 testing, and clients of provincial programs such as Ontario Works are encouraged to contact their case managers before heading into the office.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagrestrictions tagClosed tagKingston covid-19 tagInvista Centre tagGrand Theatre tagkingston facilities tag

