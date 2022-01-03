Provincial restrictions force Kingston, Ont. to temporarily close some municipal facilities

Send this page to someone via email

As the province of Ontario returns to Step 2 of Roadmap to Reopen amid COVID-19, the City of Kingston will be closing some of its municipally run facilities.

“As the Kingston community adapts to the Omicron variant, our priority continues to be protecting our community,” CAO Lanie Hurdle said. “City staff remain available to deliver essential municipal services online, by phone and in-person, where safe to do so.”

The city says the following facilities will be closed until at least Jan. 26:

INVISTA Centre

Cataraqui / Kinsmen Arena

Memorial Centre

Centre 70

Rideau Heights Community Centre

Artillery Park Aquatic Centre

1211 John Counter Blvd.

City hall administrative services, including the payment centre

Kingston Grand Theatre

The administrative office at Kingston Area Recycling Centre

Portsmouth Olympic Harbour will remain open for COVID-19 testing, and clients of provincial programs such as Ontario Works are encouraged to contact their case managers before heading into the office.

