Record day of COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba on Monday, 228 now in hospital

Manitoba says 36 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital over the weekend as the province reported another record-setting day of numbers Monday.

The province’s online COVID-19 dashboard shows there are now 228 people in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 1,721 new infections reported Monday.

The latest cases breaks the record for one-day jumps in new infections set Friday, when 1,494 new cases were reported.

Numbers from Saturday and Sunday weren’t made available Monday, but the site shows there are now 15,318 active COVID-19 cases, up 5,411 cases the from 9,924 active infections reported Friday.

3:48 Manitoba Nurses Union on COVID-19 cases Manitoba Nurses Union on COVID-19 cases

Health officials have warned Manitoba’s case counts are likely being under-reported due to a backlog in testing.

No press availabilities were scheduled with provincial health officials Monday and an emailed request for comment from the government’s communications department sent earlier in the day was returned with an automatic out of office reply.

“Thank you for your email. Our offices are now closed for the New Year’s break and will re-open Tuesday Jan. 4th,” reads the province’s email.

Meanwhile Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate also continues to set records, hitting 37.9 per cent as of Monday, according to the province’s website.

There are 32 patients in ICU as a result of COVID-19 Monday, up two from numbers reported Friday.

Another six Manitobans with COVID-19 have died since Friday, according to a running tally of deaths reported on the province’s site, which rose to 1,398 Monday.

2:04 Manitoba seeing higher rates of COVID-19 in health care workers Manitoba seeing higher rates of COVID-19 in health care workers

The majority of Monday’s new cases — 1,226 infections — were found in the Winnipeg Health region.

Another 155 cases were reported in the Southern Health region, 115 were found in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 89 were reported in the Northern Health region and 136 were found in the Interlake-Eastern Health region.

The province says 3,933 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed in Manitoba on Sunday.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has now reported 85,507 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 68,791 have since recovered, according to health data.

