Manitoba reports 1,494 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Five more Manitobans have died, and provincial health officials are reporting an astounding 1,494 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve.

The province’s test positivity rate is now sitting at 30.7 per cent provincially, and 32.2 per cent in the city of Winnipeg.

The latest victims of the virus are three Winnipeg women in their 70s, 80s and 90s, as well as a woman in her 50s from the Northern region and a man in his 50s from Southern Health-Santé Sud.

Of Friday’s new cases, 262 individuals are not fully vaccinated, 142 of whom are in the Winnipeg region.

As of Friday, health officials said 85 per cent of all eligible Manitobans ages five and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 78.5 per cent have received two doses, while 23.5 per cent have received three doses.

The province has declared outbreaks in two units at Winnipeg’s Children’s Hospital (CH4 and CH5), as well as at Actionmarguerite St. Joseph, and Saul and Claribel Simkin personal care homes in the city.

