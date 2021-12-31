Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba reports 1,494 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 31, 2021 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba seeing higher rates of COVID-19 in health care workers' Manitoba seeing higher rates of COVID-19 in health care workers
Manitoba hospitals are struggling with staffing shortages as more health-care workers test positive for COVID-19.

Five more Manitobans have died, and provincial health officials are reporting an astounding 1,494 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve.

The province’s test positivity rate is now sitting at 30.7 per cent provincially, and 32.2 per cent in the city of Winnipeg.

The latest victims of the virus are three Winnipeg women in their 70s, 80s and 90s, as well as a woman in her 50s from the Northern region and a man in his 50s from Southern Health-Santé Sud.

Read more: Manitoba seeing higher rates of COVID-19 in health care workers, younger people

Of Friday’s new cases, 262 individuals are not fully vaccinated, 142 of whom are in the Winnipeg region.

As of Friday, health officials said 85 per cent of all eligible Manitobans ages five and up have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A total of 78.5 per cent have received two doses, while 23.5 per cent have received three doses.

The province has declared outbreaks in two units at Winnipeg’s Children’s Hospital (CH4 and CH5), as well as at Actionmarguerite St. Joseph, and Saul and Claribel Simkin personal care homes in the city.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Unvaccinated continue to drive up Manitoba hospitalization numbers, official says' COVID-19: Unvaccinated continue to drive up Manitoba hospitalization numbers, official says
COVID-19: Unvaccinated continue to drive up Manitoba hospitalization numbers, official says
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagOmicron tagVaccinations tagProvince of Manitoba taghealth officials tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers