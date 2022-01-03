Winnipeg police employ helicopter, police dog unit to help arrest duo

Send this page to someone via email

Two suspects are in custody facing a raft of charges after an investigation into a vehicle theft led to Winnipeg police seizing a zip gun, ammunition and pepper spray.

Police said they were called around 10:45 p.m. Sunday about suspects trying to open door handles in a McPhillips Street parking lot.

With the help of the Air1 helicopter, police tracked the suspects down in what they said was a confirmed stolen vehicle to Swailes Avenue and Sinclair Street.

A man, 26, was arrested by the vehicle, and a search turned up the improvised firing device and ammo. A 28-year-old woman was arrested by a K9 police dog unit a short distance away, and found to have pepper spray.

The suspects face more than a half-dozen charges each, including multiple counts of weapons possession and failing to comply with probation and court orders, as well as possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000. The woman was also charged with operating a conveyance while prohibited.

