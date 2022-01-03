Menu

Health

Peterborough and Lindsay hospitals welcome first babies of 2022

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2022 10:08 am
Peterborough Regional Health Centre welcomed Cruz Elliot Eby, left, while Ross Memorial Hospital welcomed Olivia Walker as their respective first babies born in 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough Regional Health Centre welcomed Cruz Elliot Eby, left, while Ross Memorial Hospital welcomed Olivia Walker as their respective first babies born in 2022. PRHC and Ross Memorial Hospital photos

Hospitals in Peterborough and Lindsay welcomed the first babies of 2022 on New Year’s Day.

At Peterborough Regional Health Centre, the hospital reports Cruz Elliot Eby was born at 2 a.m. Saturday, weighing seven pounds, three ounces, to parents Leanne and Shaun.

Read more: The COVID-19 baby dilemma: Why Canadians are rethinking parenthood in 2021 

Cruz is the third child for the couple, joining her brothers Anderson and Maxwell, the hospital said.

 

Ross Memorial Hospital

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports Olivia Walker was born at 11:34 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The newborn, weighing seven pounds, six ounces, is the first child for Cheyanne and Colton Walker of Lindsay, the hospital said.

The hospital says Cheyanne spent approximately 24 hours in labour and was delivered by Dr. Yehunda Habaz.

“She gave us a run for our money,” Cheyanne said. “But definitely worth every second of it.”

The couple said they’re “excited” for the new chapter in their lives.

“We can’t wait for her to meet the rest of her crazy family,” they said in a release from the hospital.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
