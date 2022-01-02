3 men charged in shooting of man attempting to sell phone: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing a slate of charges after a man was shot while attempting to sell a phone he advertised in online classifieds. The shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon, say police.

Officers found the victim, a man in his 30s, around 2:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Stadacona Street.

They provided emergency medical care until he could be brought to the hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable.

Half an hour later, police spotted three suspects driving through the area and took them into custody.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up the stolen phone, a .22 calibre rifle with a suppressor and the serial number removed, a .22 handgun, $1,856 in cash, 20 grams of cocaine and several Percocet pills.

Investigators believe the two parties got into an argument during the phone sale before the shooting started, and the phone was subsequently stolen.

Two men, Jayden Neil Travis Firth, 22, and Franco John Dixon, 21, remain in custody facing a long list of firearms-related charges, along with armed robbery, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested and faces a handful of firearms charges and one charge for possession of Oxycodone, but was released on a promise to appear in court.