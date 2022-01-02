SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec reports 15,845 COVID-19 cases, closes stores on Sundays as of today

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 2, 2022 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Provinces reduce isolation periods for vaccinated Canadians' Provinces reduce isolation periods for vaccinated Canadians
WATCH: Provinces reduce isolation periods for vaccinated Canadians

Quebec is reporting 15,845 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as well as 13 additional deaths linked to the virus.

The health department says the number of hospitalizations linked to the disease rose by 70 to 1,231.

It says 162 people are in intensive care, an increase of nine.

READ MORE: Canada ushers in 2022 with record COVID-19 cases after muted New Year’s Eve

Health officials say 54,065 COVID-19 tests were analyzed Friday and 30.9 per cent came back positive.

Meanwhile, a plan to shutter most retail settings on Sundays for the next three weeks goes into effect today.

The bulk of the province’s stores will be closed today, with the exception of pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
