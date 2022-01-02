Quebec reports 15,845 COVID-19 cases, closes stores on Sundays as of today

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 15,845 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as well as 13 additional deaths linked to the virus.

#COVID19 – En date du 1er janvier, voici la situation au Québec. pic.twitter.com/RQqMsag19W — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) January 2, 2022

The health department says the number of hospitalizations linked to the disease rose by 70 to 1,231.

Story continues below advertisement

It says 162 people are in intensive care, an increase of nine.

READ MORE: Canada ushers in 2022 with record COVID-19 cases after muted New Year’s Eve

Health officials say 54,065 COVID-19 tests were analyzed Friday and 30.9 per cent came back positive.

Meanwhile, a plan to shutter most retail settings on Sundays for the next three weeks goes into effect today.

The bulk of the province’s stores will be closed today, with the exception of pharmacies, convenience stores and gas stations.