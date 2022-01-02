Hamilton-area grandmother thought $250K lottery ticket might be a “gag”

Send this page to someone via email

A Stoney Creek, Ont. mother and grandmother took her time playing a scratch ticket.

Denise Upton of Stoney Creek says it just seemed too far-fetched the Instant Crossword Deluxe ticket, bought at the Esso on King George Highway in Brantford, could be real with so many quick matches.

“When I saw how many words I uncovered, I thought it was a gag gift until I scanned it,” Upton said.

“I played a few boards then put it aside and picked it up a few weeks later.”

Upton says her $250,000 winnings will make life “a little more comfortable.” The money is earmarked for some bills, a future vacation and her daughter’s education.

“It’s unimaginable – I feel completely blessed that I’ve been given this opportunity that most people don’t get,” said Upton.