51-year-old man dead after house fire in Brooks, Alta.

A 51-year-old man is dead after an early morning house fire Saturday in Brooks, Alta.

RCMP said rescue crews were called to a home on Greenbrook Road at 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 1.

When crews arrived at the scene, two residents of the residence had already evacuated, but a 51-year-old man was still inside.

RCMP said that fire crews entered the home and rescued the man, but he died as a result of his injuries.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire alongside the medical examiner and fire officials, but said the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Brooks is located about 185 kilometres southeast of Calgary.