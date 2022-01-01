Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

51-year-old man dead after house fire in Brooks, Alta.

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 1, 2022 3:55 pm
A shot of a fire rescue truck in Brooks, Alta. View image in full screen
A shot of a fire rescue truck in Brooks, Alta. Credit / City of Brooks

A 51-year-old man is dead after an early morning house fire Saturday in Brooks, Alta.

RCMP said rescue crews were called to a home on Greenbrook Road at 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 1.

When crews arrived at the scene, two residents of the residence had already evacuated, but a 51-year-old man was still inside.

Trending Stories

RCMP said that fire crews entered the home and rescued the man, but he died as a result of his injuries.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire alongside the medical examiner and fire officials, but said the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Read more: Fire at grain elevator in southeastern Alberta sends 3 people to hospital: RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

Brooks is located about 185 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMP tagHouse Fire tagBrooks RCMP tagBrooks Alberta tagSouthern Alberta fire tagAlberta fatal fire tagBrooks Fire Department tagFatal fire Alberta tagBrooks Alberta fire tagBrooks fire tagbrooks fire fatal tagfatal alberta brooks fire tagman dead brooks fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers