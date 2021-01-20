Menu

Canada

Fire at grain elevator in southeastern Alberta sends 3 people to hospital: RCMP

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 6:51 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after three workers were taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out at a grain elevator west of Brooks, Alta.

All three workers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the RCMP said in a news release.

Police said officers were called to the fire, near the JBS meat plant at Range Road 150 and Highway 1, at 1:34 p.m.

“Alberta Occupational Health and Safety has been engaged and will investigate in collaboration with Brooks RCMP,” the RCMP said, adding that members of the Brooks Fire Department remained at the scene late Wednesday afternoon to help with “fire suppression.”

Police asked members of the public to avoid the area.

When contacted by Global News, a spokesperson for OHS said the cause of the fire was not yet clear and would be part of its investigation.

