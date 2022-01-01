Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

WHL’s Hurricanes pausing activities with 14 players on COVID-19 protocol list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2022 2:57 pm

The Lethbridge Hurricanes paused team activities on Saturday due to a COVID-19 outbreak, including their game at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Western Hockey League announced that Lethbridge has 14 players on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list because they either tested positive for the virus or exhibited symptoms. Saturday’s game at Calgary and Sunday’s home game against Swift Current have been postponed.

Read more: World Juniors cancelled in Edmonton, Red Deer due to COVID-19 cases

The pause in action also means there will be no one-ice practices nor off-ice training pending further test results.

Trending Stories

Numerous junior hockey teams have been impacted by the latest surge in cases. The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced on Friday it was extending its holiday break until Jan. 14th due to rising cases. The league was originally scheduled to resume on Jan. 7 after starting its break on Dec. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

The IIHF world junior championships in Alberta were cancelled earlier this week due to cases on several teams.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers